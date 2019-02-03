Tim Means shows off his dance moves Saturday, talks about upcoming fight Video

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque trained UFC Fighter, Tim Means participated in Saturday's Lovelace Women's Hospital Day of Dance. He did not win the dance-off, which was like a Dancing with the Stars format competition, but he did have a good time in an event that was for a good cause.

"It's been entertaining, lots of footwork and just learning something new. So, it's been fun. My kids have been involved in it, my daughters, and my brother in laws and all of that. So, it's been a good experience", said Tim Means. "The charity is the purpose of the event. We are here for something good, so I am proud to be a part of this event."

Tim Means is also fresh off of signing his next fight in the UFC. This means he signed to fight on March 5, in Wichita, Kansas. Means is excited at the aspect of a second consecutive victory.

"They offered me Niko Price, who is a very fun guy to scrap. The dude shows up, goes for broke, so expect a barn burner. I would tune into this fight and let the better guy win", said Means.