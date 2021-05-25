Tim Means ready to lead Moriarty to victory, win in the octagon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since his last battle in the octagon, Tim Means has become a leader of boys and girls, wrestling that is. Means and his wife Brenda are preparing for their first experience in a state championship competition as head coaches of boys and girls wrestling at Moriarty High School.

The experience has been refreshing and for Tim, who is still actively fighting in the UFC he has learned a thing or two from his team and as a head coach where attention to detail is a must. “It made the situation exciting, you know what I mean and it just really fine-tuned what’s going on at the gym, me and my fights,” said Means. “We’re focused on the little details that I’ve been doing wrong in my own fights and I feel more organized and more centered on criteria and situations moving forward.”

Means will face Danny Roberts in the octagon at UFC Fight Night on June 19 at the Apex in Las Vegas. “I got to put a couple of things on his chin and slow the dude down,” said Means. Before any of that Means, with his wife by his side will try to lead the Moriarty Pintos to a state Class 4A wrestling championship in New Mexico. He has seen a good work ethic in his athletes which continues to inspire him to hope for the best.

“They did prom and graduation right on top of each other plus having to get to practice. So, they’re leading by example and I’m doing the same thing,” said Means. “You have them splitting time with other sports. So, we have are wrestlers in track. We have our wrestlers in baseball and softball. You know, the kids are really having to be super busy and get their time done. So, I couldn’t be more proud of their work ethic.”

The boys compete Thursday at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center. The girls will compete Saturday.