Tim Means ready to fill in for Lawler against Perry at UFC 255

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is always down to scrap, even on short notice. New Mexico MMA fighter Tim Means is doing just that when he meets Mike Perry at UFC 255 on November 21 in a welterweight bout.

Means is a late fill in for the injured Robbie Lawler. The fight will be the third for Means in 2020. Means is two for three in those fights, including in his last time out on August 8.

Perry is also coming off of a win back in June, after two setbacks prior to his victory over Mickey Gall. The Means and Perry fight will be at the Apex in Las Vegas and Means could not be any happier about the date that falls ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I’ve cut weight for 11 straight years for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said Means. “This year I’m fighting right before Thanksgiving and I’m going to kill an entire pumpkin pie right after I get done beating Mike Perry. I got the cool mother-in-law that will have the whole dinner waiting for me when I get here. So, it’s cool man. I’m excited to get into a fistfight and just chill for the holidays.”

Local Sports