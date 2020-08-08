Tim Means’ opponent misses weight ahead of UFC event Fight Night event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locally trained MMA fighter Tim Means will be in UFC action on Saturday. Means will take on Laureano Staropoli on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event.

Friday’s weigh-ins did not go as planned though, as Means’ opponent came in 3.5 pounds overweight. Tim also came into the weigh-in a little heavy but he was able to make his mark at welterweight in a second try. This fight will still go on, but it will now be at a catch-weight of 174.5 pounds. Time will tell if this will play a factor on Saturday, but no matter what, Tim is focused on the task at hand.

“I have been working a lot of my wrestling and my ground game, a lot on my striking, and just overall just being coach-able. Right now, it’s just going to be about being mean and aggressive and being smart and patient. So, patient, mean, and aggressive. Let’s go there,” said Means.

Means will be the main event on Saturday’s Preliminary card, which will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.