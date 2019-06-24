Tim Means is optimistic about coming back from his injury, is trying new training methods

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Fit NHB trained MMA fighter, Tim Means is rehabbing his ankle after he broke it in March, in his fight with Niko Price. This has proved to be the worst injury of his career and its something that he isn’t used to.

“This is an all-time first, because usually, I am able to work through something. This one I actually had to sit down on my but and take a humble approach, be patient, and wait it out. I took those painkillers they gave me, everyone knows I had a past with those things, so I tossed those to the back of the shelf and grabbed me some Advil. Right now I am just taking a new approach and looking at things differently and learning as I go”, said Tim Means

Means has healed very quickly though, as he is now training on his ankle and almost has a full range of motion. While Means has been rehabbing his ankle though, he has tried out a new training method. “I’m seeing things coming at me better, just holding mitts and working with the guys here, you know. My peripheral vision in just the little tests that we have done here on the monitor and stuff. I think its the new wave of fighting,” said Means.

Means is now doing “Brain Training” as he is working with the Neuro Peak Performance out of El Paso, which is two men who train fighters to improve their brains. “A split second can change the fight in any event. So, we work A lot with that cognitive efficiency and increasing that brain processing speed, that neurovision process. So, the athlete can speed things up and yet slow things down perceptively”, said Roman Velasquez, owner of Neuro Peak Performance out of El Paso.

Means hopes to get back in the cage soon and he now has a date set for when he can get back. “I am physically good. You know, a surgeon told me this week that I wouldn’t fight until November. He would be more comfortable with November, and for the most part sports science and athletically I’m at an all-time high. So, I feel really confident with whats going on and I am looking forward to November and the end of the year”, said Means.