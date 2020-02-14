Tim Means dedicates his fight to teens killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Fight Night 167 is Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho and locally trained MMA fighter Tim Means will be featured on this fight card.

Means will take on Daniel Rodriguez as the featured bout of the preliminary card, and while Means looks for a victory in every fight this one means a lot more.

“None of my other fights matter, this is the most important fight of my life right now, this is the most pumped up and excited I have been for a fight. With our boys in Pete and Mateo Sandoval passing away in January, you know I am dedicating the fight to my community and to the families. Sandoval Strong”, said UFC Welterweight Means.

The passing of 16-year-old Pedro and 14-year-old Mateo Sandoval shook the community of Moriarty, and that includes Tim Means and his family. Tim lives in Moriarty and even coached Pedro and Mateo in football.

“This is a dedication of not to remember them when they were living, but to just remember their work ethic and everything that they did for themselves and the community and their saying of ‘Get better today’ is living on,” said Means.

Means has enjoyed how the community of Moriarty has rallied together and became closer after this tragedy.

“Brenda’s (Brenda Means, Tim’s Wife) account raised what, 40 some thousand dollars for the funeral and stuff. We came together, we locked arms up together and you know I am going to do my best to get a win for my community, and my state, my team and my people,” said Means.