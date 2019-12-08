Tim Means comes back from injury and earns a first-round UFC victory on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque-trained MMA Fighter, Tim Means made his first appearance in the UFC, since a brutal leg injury in March. He took on Thiago Alves on the UFC on ESPN 7 fight card on Saturday.

Means came out looking a little rusty, as Alves caught Tim with multiple shots, but Means would find his footing and take total control of this bout. Means caught Alves with a huge straight left in the first round, that sent Alves to the canvas. Tim would take advantage with some ground and pound shots, but it would be a guillotine choke that would end this fight.

Tim Means earns a first-round submission victory. “You know, everyone knows I broke my leg back in March, I was kicking butt in that fight, but things don’t go your way and that’s why we love this sport, anything can happen. But UFC you are coming to Rio Rancho New Mexico, I don’t care who it is, you know I show up to fight. Give me a shot to get after it,” said Tim Means after his victory.

That fight card at the Santa Ana Star Center will be in February. Tim Means betters his professional record to Pro Record: 29 – 11 – 1, 1NC.