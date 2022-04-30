MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Moriarty’s own Tim Means is getting back in the octagon. The “Dirty Bird” announced on social media that he’ll take on Kevin Holland on June 18 during the UFC Fight Night Austin card.

Means hasn’t fought since June 2021 due to injuries and COVID protocols, however, he is still riding on a three-fight win streak. Now with a bout set, the Dirty Bird is doing what he can to ignore the negative noise.

“He talks a lot, he will talk the entire time, he will talk the whole fight, he will talk to the build-up,” said Means. “He is already talking now so, I think I saw a headline yesterday where he is choking big bird. That’s his style you know, wearing his bird suit or whatever, but the last time we went into a fight where a guy wore a chicken suit out there – the fight didn’t go well for him.”

While he hasn’t been in a fight in almost a year, means has been staying active to keep his body in shape. The 38-year-old has been coaching the Moriarty High School wrestling team, and has been training to be a more complete mixed martial artist.

“I am excited to see where this fight plays out, I feel like I am better than ever,” he said. “You know, people are talking about age or whatever but I am running with the young hungry guys in the gym that are very good, have high cardio, and high gas tanks. So, I am excited to prove the world wrong on this one.”