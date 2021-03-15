Tickets for New Mexico United’s preseason games sell out in minutes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are gearing up for their preseason which will be played in the state for the first time in more than a year and fans will finally be able to watch in person. To say people are ready to get back to normal and enjoy sporting events again is an understatement because tickets for all three of New Mexico United’s preseason home games went on sale Saturday and sold out in just three minutes.

“And it’s just a preseason game, that’s the thing that kind of blows my mind. If this was a regular-season game and the tickets went this fast, I don’t know that I would have been that surprised but to see this kind of enthusiasm and excitement for preseason, it shows why New Mexico fans are the best in the country,” said Director of Communications and Fan Experience David Carl.

The first preseason game is Saturday at the Mesa Del Sol Complex against El Paso. They are expecting about 360 fans. To keep everyone safe, they have set some ground rules. There will be 60 pods around the field and each pod will have a maximum of six people. The pods will be kept six feet apart and 10 feet from the field.

The team says they are taking every precaution. “It’s been a very long time since we’ve had a home match in New Mexico here of any kind. Preseason, regular season, it’s been about a year and a half so we want to make sure that the experience is fun while making sure everybody is safe and everybody is socially distanced,” Carl says.

The Mesa Del Sol Complex is still under construction so fans will need to bring their own blankets and chairs for their pods. There will also be hand sanitizer stations around the field and fans will have their temperature checked upon arrival.

The team will play their regular-season home games at Isotopes Park. Right now, they are preparing for 25% capacity which is about 3,100 people.