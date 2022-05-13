ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Lobo men’s golf team preps for an NCAA regional, three members of the team were honored by the conference on Thursday. Sam Choi and Bastien Amat were named to the Mountain West Men’s Golf All-Conference Team, while Carson Herron was named Freshman of the year.

“Its great, you know its a great reward for those guys,” said coach Glen Millican. “They had a, they did a great job this year and you know, its obviously nice as a program, but most importantly its just great for those guys to be recognized for the seasons they had. Its a result of the work they put into it.”

The Lobos will begin NCAA regional play on Monday.