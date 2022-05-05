ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – 145. That’s how many strikeouts New Mexico Military institute pitcher Luis. A Patron finished the regular season with. According to Maxpreps, that is the most by anyone in the nation.

Patron has been dominant on the mound all season. The senior from Guaymas, Mexico has an 8-1 record and 1.06 ERA so far this year. He threw a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts against Loving back in March, which is almost on par with the number of batters he sends away every game. Patron’s 145 strikeouts in around 160 innings pitched averages over two Ks per inning, and he believes that it is because of the pitches in his arsenal.

“I’m throwing my fastball, slider, curveball and two-seam,” Patron said. “That’s made me a good pitcher because the hitter cannot think about what pitches I’m going to throw. I’m really proud of me and my coaches that teach me how to play and the pitching coach that gives the signs to pitch.”

In only a few years at NMMI, Patron has not only developed his baseball career but his academics as well. When he first got to Roswell, English didn’t come naturally and he had to devote a lot of time to learn it. As his stock on the field continued to rise, he didn’t forget how much NMMI was able to help him in the classroom, so he made the decision to continue his athletic career with the Broncos to start junior college.

“I want to play college baseball, and then transfer to a DI and then transfer to MLB,” said Patron. “So, NMMI gives me the opportunity to study and play baseball at the same time. That’s made me so happy and I took the decision to come here.”

While Patron plans to lead the Broncos for the next two years, he still has about a week left with the Colts. With a 20-6 record, NMMI secured the three seed in Class 3A for the New Mexico State tournament and looks to make a run for the blue trophy. The Colts have proven to be capable of hanging around with the top teams in the class, and Patron is ready to close his high school career with a championship.

“One of the best teams in the state is Sandia Prep, and we’ve already beat Sandia Prep, so I think that we can do it and I trust in the team,” he said. “The [three seed] makes me so proud of my team and I’m going to do everything, like everyone else on the team, to win this state tournament.”