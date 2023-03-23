ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time this week, a member of the Lobos Men’s Basketball team has entered the transfer portal. After only one season, Josiah Allick’s time in cherry and silver has come to an end.

Allick came to New Mexico this year as a transfer from Kansas City and became an instant starter for the Lobos. The 6’9″ forward averaged over eight points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes per game. He goes into the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Allick joins Emanuel Kuac and KJ Jenkins in entering the portal this week. The departure of Allick, along with Morris Udeze’s eligibility expiring, leaves room for growth in the UNM front court.

The current recruiting class consists of only one forward, Jadyn Toppin, who is a 6’8″ forward from Dallas, Texas. The Lobos have already shown interest in multiple players currently in the portal.