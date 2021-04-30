Sports Desk: The road ends for UNM women’s soccer in NCAA Tournament’s second round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They made history when they won the first NCAA Tournament game in the program’s history Tuesday. The UNM Lobo women’s soccer team had hopes of keeping the good times rolling, but ran into a 4-TCU team who derailed those plans.

The Horned Frogs beat the Lobos 6-2 in round two of the Tournament in North Carolina Friday. The Lobos were first to get on the board when Alesia Garcia scored the first of her two goals in the 28th minute. The lead held for the entire first half.

The second half was an entirely different story. The Horned Frogs came out of the break and scored six unanswered goals. Grace Collins was responsible for two of those goals which put away the Lobos and sent the Horned Frogs into round three where they will meet the winner of Georgetown and South Carolina. The Lobos finish the season with a 10-2 record.

In other sports news, New Mexico United midfielder Sergio Rivas will play his first regular-season game with his hometown USL team Saturday when New Mexico takes on Rio Grande Valley FC. Rivas is excited about representing his hometown. “For me, you know it’s been seven years since I have been here, well six years. So, it’s definitely something that’s exciting and that I am looking forward to seeing the fans, you know. I can’t wait,” said Rivas. Saturday’s game has a 6:30 p.m. start time.

For the first time in weeks, Lobo baseball will play a home game. The Lobos are hosting Fresno State and also honoring the memory of Jackie Robinson with special jerseys. “Jackie Robinson is one of the greatest, not only one of the greatest baseball players of all time but one of the most inspiring human beings in my lifetime,” said Lobos Head Coach Ray Birmingham. “You know, what a brave man, what great character, what strength. I got to meet Pee Wee Reece one time and ask him about Jackie Robinson, and he said he’s the greatest man of all time. Pee Wee Reece said that.” The Lobos doubleheader against Fresno State starts at 1:00 p.m.

The Mountain West Conference announced Friday the elimination of the league’s intraconference transfer rule effective immediately. MW student-athletes now will be governed solely by NCAA transfer policies in all sports.

The Mountain West men’s golf tournament has completed rounds one and two. Boise State leads the team scores at 6 under par, one stroke better than San Diego State. New Mexico is in fifth place after an even pair of rounds. The final round is Saturday at Omni Tucson National.

Not only is he off the UFC fight card May 8th, Diego Sanchez has been released by the organization. The popular fighter from New Mexico confirmed the news on social media this week.