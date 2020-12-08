‘The Rip’ chosen as Lobo basketball’s temporary home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A start to the season is on the horizon for the Lobo Men’s Basketball team. This year it will be at the “Rip” in Texas and not at “The Pit.” The Lobo’s first home game this year will be hosted at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.

The first game of the year could be this Sunday, but the Mountain West Conference has not yet approved the Lobo’s use of the arena for the entire season. According to the Rip Griffin Center website, it is a 1,950-seat capacity arena.

The Lobos will start the season on the road at Boise State in a two-game series beginning Dec. 21. The second game will be played on Dec. 23. Both games were originally scheduled for Dec. 3-5. The Dec. 21 game will have a 7:00 p.m. tipoff and be broadcast on FS1.

