Local Sports

The Paul Weir Summer Basketball Camps start on Monday

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:59 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 04:59 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Paul Weir and his Lobo Men's Basketball Team are back and jumping right into their Summer Basketball Camps. The 2019 Individual Skills Basketball Camp kicks off the action on Monday, June 3.

To find out all of the info on this year's camps, click here

