The Lost Season: Roman Romero Manzano golf standout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are scheduled to start playing games again in a little more than a month but like with so many things right now everything will look a lot different. Fans mark your calendars for July 11. That's when the USL wants to start playing games with teams being local guidelines. Here in New Mexico, that means there will likely not be any fan in the stands at least for a while.

"We are going to just start the season with no fans in the stands and just broadcast the games on TV and the radio in English and Spanish. We felt like it'd be great just to get the games out there- even if people couldn't be in the stands and it'd provide a sense of comfort and fun and something we could all do together-- just remotely," said majority owner & CEO of New Mexico United, Peter Trevisani.