The Lost Season: Roman Romero Manzano golf standout

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roman Romero missed his senior season of golf due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Manzano High graduate will play his next round for a team at Western New Mexico, but not before taking a swing in The Lost Season.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss