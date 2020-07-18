The Lost Season: Conor Vailpando Goddard multi-sport athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Connor Vailpando is already on a college campus, playing football for the UTEP Miners. The Goddard High graduate is listed as a long snapper with the Miners. Vailpando is also a track and field athlete who wanted to work on speed in his final year at high school. He didn’t get that chance, but he did get a starring role in The Lost Season.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day