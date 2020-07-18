The Lost Season: Conor Vailpando Goddard multi-sport athlete

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Connor Vailpando is already on a college campus, playing football for the UTEP Miners. The Goddard High graduate is listed as a long snapper with the Miners. Vailpando is also a track and field athlete who wanted to work on speed in his final year at high school. He didn’t get that chance, but he did get a starring role in The Lost Season.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss