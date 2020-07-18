The Lost Season: Conor Vailpando Goddard multi-sport athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - MMA fighter Chris Brown was looking forward to his LFA 85 bout against Ignacio Bahamondes, but COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Brown tested positive and was taken out of the fight.

His manager Rick Guerrero of Mata Leon Sports Management gave the following statement: “Chris Brown was removed from competing at LFA 85 due to testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are thankful that this was detected and contained by event officials. Chris is asymptomatic and is following all of the guidelines set in place by the medical team. We hope to get him back in the LFA Octagon soon.”