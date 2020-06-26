The Lost Season: Bernalillo Student-Athlete Gabriella Montoya

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season, we profile Bernalillo stand out softball player Gabriella Montoya.

“Hi my name is Gabriella Montoya and I graduated from Bernalillo High School. I play softball, basketball, and volleyball and I got a scholarship to Trinidad State. My freshman and sophomore year, I got 1st-Team All-State for softball and my junior year, I got 2nd-Team All-State. The virus definitely impacted me a lot because I wasn’t able to play my senior year. But as time went by, I finally saw it as an opportunity for me to get better. I definitely have memories that I will cherish forever. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my coaches, my parents, or my friends for all of the support. I hope everyone is staying safe out there,” said Montoya.