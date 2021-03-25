The football culture is changing at Atrisco Heritage Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Atrisco Heritage Academy Football team is currently 1-0 on the season. AHA only won two games over the last two years, as they won one game in both 2018 and 2019, but a new coach and a new culture are bringing some excitement to this program.

“We came here to win, Coach K came here to win, and Coach K is here to establish his dominance now and for all the years to come,” said senior Outside Linebacker, Christopher Rios.

A former Rio Rancho Rams assistant coach, Howard Knezevich, brought in a new culture to the team, winning on the field and in the classroom is his main focus. “They still are fighting it a little bit, but they saw the dividends last week and I think they were, I think they were kind of shocked with themselves too,” said AHA Head Football Coach Howard Knezevich.

Ending this season at 3-0 is a goal for the team, looking to make a statement moving forward. They hope to show that Atrisco Heritage football is back, and they mean business. “We just want to show that with this new coaching staff and our new mentality that we are going to be great,” said AHA Quarterback Myles Lane.



Atrisco Heritage will play West Mesa next Friday at 7 p.m. at the Nusenda Community Stadium.