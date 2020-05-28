The Fieldhouse set to host Summer Sports Camp in June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit organization is looking to help parents and kids through this summer, as they are starting a summer sports camp that will run for the entire month of June. Duke City Volleyball Academy 505 Volleyball is teaming up with Elite Sports NM to host Summer Sports Camp that will take place at the Field House, located off of Paseo Del Norte.

The camp hopes to get kids involved in sporting activities, while also staying safe and healthy. “When kids are dropped off, right away we are doing temperature checks, we have hand sanitizing stations, we have our ratios at five to one. Our courts here are designated so that the kids plus their coaches are assigned to a court, we won’t be crossing over or cross-contaminating anything. You know, we are doing things extra and above to make sure we have a safe place for kids to come,” said camp Sports Director Kevin Banks.

Both organizations understand that this time has been tough for athletes and parents of athletes, so they hope that this camp will help the community. “I mean, gosh it’s been a long two and a half months, I have kids myself and they are kind of getting that cabin fever. They want to get outside and do something or go to a facility to play basketball, play futsal, play volleyball. You know, I know a lot of kids are looking forward to getting out and having their summer back, so to speak,” said Banks.

The summer sports camp starts June 1 and ends July 31 and is open to kids ages eight to 14-years-old. There will be three options for the sports camp. Two half-day options 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a full-day option from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spots are limited to 60 campers per week.

