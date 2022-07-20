ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their first time hosting a TBT regional, The Enchantment won a game and came close to winning another. That has only added to their thirst to host a regional in the one million dollar TBT again.

The Enchantment, a collection of former UNM Lobos and others with New Mexico ties, saw their journey end Tuesday night in a 79-74 setback against Heartfire. “These guys, I would love to have them all back,” said Enchantment head coach and former NBA veteran Kenny Thomas. “I would love the opportunity again next year and hopefully we can have it in The Pit again and kind of see what happens from there. Maybe we can get some support from the community, businesses or whatever that may be for next year, to actually keep it here.”

Players are already expressing their desire to host and play in the TBT again. Former Weber State and Del Norte high school standout Scott Bamforth is a definite yes. Bamforth led The Enchantment in scoring in the TBT with 24 points in a victory and 22 points in a loss. “I’m going to be back. They can have me,” said Bamforth. “If I’m going to be a Lobo, I’m here. Bamforth was the New Mexico High School Player of the Year in 2007.

Former Lobo star J.R. Giddens is 37 years old and was not ready to commit to playing again after the game. “You guys can know I’m an emotional player,” said Giddens. “I think I’ll make that decision next year when it comes to that time.” Top seed Heartfire and 4 seed, the L.A. Cheaters, will play for the Albuquerque Regional Championship Thursday night at 7 pm.