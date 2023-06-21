ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Basketball Tournament announced brackets for its yearly event on Wednesday. The Enchantment, made up of mostly former UNM Lobo players, found out they will go into the TBT as a number 4 seed. The Enchantment will play in the Lubbock, Texas Regional and face Austin’s Own, made up of alumni from the University of Texas. “I’m kind of sad that it’s not in New Mexico. “I’m extremely excited just to step out, represent one more time and play with Scotty Bamforth,” said NBA veteran and former Lobo Darington Hobson.

Bamforth was the leading scorer for The Enchantment in the TBT last year when Albuquerque hosted a regional. “You know I’ve played in the TBT 5 or 6 years,” said Bamforth. “The only time I ever played at home was last year. So, I’m used to kind of traveling around and doing it. So, I think it will be good.” Hobson did not play in the TBT last year after dealing with a back issue.

Former NBA star and Lobo Kenny Thomas will return as The Enchantment head coach. The first round of games is scheduled for July 19 with the round of 16 slated for July 23. The Enchantment fell just shy of reaching the Round of 16 last year. The Enchantment’s first game is set for 5 pm July 19 and will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.