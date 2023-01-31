ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment is ready to run it back. TBT announced on Tuesday that the team filled with New Mexican connections is returning to the tournament for a third straight year this summer.

The team has already announced a few players that will return for 2023 including Scott Bamforth, Anthony Mathis, Roman Martinez, Vance Jackson, and Coach Kenny Thomas. More players are in talks to join the team and additions to the roster will be revealed within the coming months.

“At the end of the day, it gives the fans something to look forward to,” said GM Brandon Mason. “I know the Lobos are crushing it right now, so they’re pretty excited as it is right now for what they have going on, but to keep that rolling through the summer and give them some former Lobos to cheer for as well will be fantastic.”

Last July, TBT hosted a first-round regional in the Pit and the Enchantment won its first game in team history. Dates and venues for the 2023 TBT have yet to be announced.