The Enchantment lose in the first round of the TBT, 84-83

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough way to go out for the Enchantment basketball team on Saturday night, as a late 23-point lead would be dashed by their opponent en route to an 84-83 victory in the TBT’s opening round.

The Enchantment lost to the Stillwater Stars after a dominant performance for most of the game. These former Lobos really looked solid throughout this game as JR Giddens finished with a team of 17 points, Drew Gordan had 14 points and Anthony Mathis would finish with 16 points.

The Enchantment held a strong lead in the fourth quarter, but the rest fourth quarter would be the Enchantment’s demise as they would not be able to stop Stillwater and the Stars would close out the game on a 35-11 run for the victory.