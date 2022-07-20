ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They got one step further than they did last year. The Enchantment’s run in the TBT Albuquerque Regional is over. Top seed Heartfire knocked the The Enchantment out with a 79-74 victory. Eric Washington scored a team high 26 points to help Heartfire come from behind to win. The Enchantment jumped out to a 14-1 start, only to see it all slip away by halftime. The Enchantment only lead by one point at the break 35-34. Scott Bamforth continued to show a hot hand for the home team as he would follow a 24 point performance the Monday night with 22 points on Tuesday.

The former Weber State and Del Norte Knights standout was 7 of 10 and 6 of 9 from three point range. J.R. Giddens had 14 points and 9 rebounds while Anthony Mathis scored 10 as the only Enchantment players in double figures. Missed free throws and turnovers played a part in the demise of The Enchantment, as they only shot 62 percent from the line. With the win, Heartfire advanced to the Albuquerque Regional championship game where they will meet the L.A. Cheaters Thursday at 7 pm.