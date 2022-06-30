ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As The Basketball Tournament (TBT) quickly approaches, members of The Enchantment, a team comprised mainly of former Lobos, began practice on Thursday as they are about to embark on a quest for a $1 million prize. This is the second year The Enchantment has entered the tournament, and they believe the extra year together will provide an edge over the competition.

“Well, the good thing is we all know each other’s games and we know what we can do,” said J.R. Giddens. “I don’t think there’s going to be any surprises, I think everybody will fall off into their roles nicely and we’ll have a good chance to go out there and win some games.”

Many players on the team have professional experience, and some are even still playing. While reuniting with former Lobos for TBT can be fun, they are not forgetting the bigger picture.

“I mean you got to have fun too, but it’s really not about having fun, because we’re playing for an ultimate goal which is to win a million dollars,” coach Kenny Thomas said. “I think that’s the key to success, once again, you have to buy in. If you don’t by in, there’s a lot of guys that played in the NBA, there’s a lot of guys within this tournament that have a lot of experience playing basketball.”

One of the guys with plenty of experience is Anthony Mathis. He has spent time in the G-League and is planning on playing in the NBA summer league. While he is still trying to make a name for himself in the NBA, he has a team-first mentality when it comes to The Enchantment.

“Obviously it’s not an individual game, we have to come together as a collective group,” Anthony Mathis said. “So if all five can be on the same page at the same time, I think we can make a deep run in this tournament.”