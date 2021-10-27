The day Atlanta’s Joc Pederson got rid of ‘Little Chucky’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Before he was a big-league star playing in the World Series, Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson was a member of the Albuquerque Isotopes, then an affiliate of the L.A. Dodgers.
It was during that time, that Pederson drove a car he called ‘Little Chucky.’ Pederson and his ride parted ways with the help of Isotopes fans. KRQE’s Jared Chester was there to capture it all seven years ago.