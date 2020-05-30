The Curse New Mexico staying busy by helping the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Moving on to soccer, New Mexico United may not be in season, but their supporter’s group The Curse New Mexico is still playing a big part for the team and now the community. “So, one of the big things that we have done since this whole pandemic started is this PPE drive. We partnered with a group called Protect NM and in total, we collected and distributed more than 40,000 masks to go to again first responders across the state,” said Curse NM President and co-founder, David Carl.

The Curse is hopeful for a season so that they can cheer on their team, but as of now, they are helping as much as they can off of the pitch as well. They have another event that will help the community and it will run on Saturday. “We are working on doing what we call a BYO5k, bring your own 5k. So, you stay at home, or in your neighborhood, and you run a 5K, we will send you a t-shirt and all the funds we raise will go to support local businesses who are struggling right now,” said Carl. More information on the 5k is available on The Curse New Mexico’s Twitter page.