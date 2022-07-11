ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex played host to 16U New Balance Championship, which is a tournament put on by Texas Premier. This is the 3rd year that Texas Premier has hosted a tournament in Albuquerque, and this years tournament showcased great teams from across the country and also some from the local area.

“One of the reasons we love coming out to Albuquerque is, obviously the southwest culture that everyone gets from other states coming to New Mexico, and the ambiance as you can see. This is such a beautiful place, a beautiful facility. You know, we are bringing in some of the top teams from across the country right here to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and we have local teams that are right in the mix, and for example we got MAC Elite, ABA, The Southwest Snipers, and Rio Grande High School competed in this event as well”, said Texas Premier event coordinator and tournament director, Jason Krug.

Texas Premier will be hosting another tournament next week (July 13-17) at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex. “Well, we are excited that we get to bring 28 teams this week, at the 16 U division and then another 28 teams coming next week for the 17U division. Its good for college coaches, its good for recruiting, its also good for the players, coaches and parents”, said Krug.

You can find out more information about Texas Premier at this link: https://texaspremier.org/