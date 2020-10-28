Teton Saltes talks National Mentoring Day with Tim Tebow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexioc Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes is a part of the All-State Good Works team and on Tuesday, the UNM senior had a chance to talk about National Mentoring Day with Tim Tebow.

Teton credited his family as huge mentors in his life including his parents and, most notably, his grandmother. Teton has done a lot of work all over the country, helping those in need and especially helping with the youth on Native American reservations.

Saltes also credited football as being a big part of his life, as it has proven to be a great platform to get out his message. “If it wasn’t for football, I wouldn’t be talking to you (Tim Tebow) right now, you know but at the end of the days whether I was playing football or not, the things that I am doing now I would have always been doing. You know, I am always going to be helping people because that’s how I was raised and that’s what my purpose is in life,” said Teton.

