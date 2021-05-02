Teton Saltes signs deal with New York Jets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley High School graduate and former Lobo offensive lineman Teton Saltes did not hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he did hear some good news after the draft as the New York Jets have signed him to a deal.

Story continues below

“You always want to hear your name called, but we always knew it was a possibility that I wasn’t going to get drafted, but like I said before, as long as I get the opportunity to go in and show them what I got, I mean that’s all I can ask for. I know the Jets wanted to draft me and the draft just didn’t go the way they planned it to, but the fact that I am in the big show now I mean, that is pretty dang cool,” said Teton Saltes.

Teton is excited to get going with his new team. He has high hopes of training hard to hopefully make the big roster and hopefully play soon. Teton is also excited to get going with a familiar face by his side. Former Rio Rancho Ram and recently Purdue offensive lineman, Grant Hermanns was also signed to an undrafted free agent deal. “Yeah he called me, I had no clue when he called me and he said ‘what’s up man, you remember me? we are going to be playing together.’ He was a tackle and I was a D-end and now, we are both in the same o-line room which is going to be pretty cool,” said Teton.