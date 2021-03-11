Teton Saltes shines at UNM Football Pro Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football held their annual Pro Day on Thursday afternoon. Five NFL scouts were in attendance as the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals all sent out representatives from their organizations.

Former UNM offensive lineman Teton Saltes and former UNM punter Tyson Dyer participated in the event with Saltes standing out. “First game of the season I was 326 and today I was 300. So, I cut down almost 30 pounds but, I am moving better than I have ever moved and feeling stronger, quicker, faster, and more explosive than I have ever felt,” said Saltes.

Saltes put 225 pounds up 22 times on bench press, had a vertical jump of 30.5″, a broad jump of 8″9, and a 40-yard dash time of 4.94. “My goal was to run a sub-five 40 when I got here and to get that today was pretty big for me,” said Saltes. “You know, I came out to show my athleticism, that was a big key, show how athletic I was, how well I can move, and I did that today.”

Saltes has been working in Arizona and Colorado over the past couple of months to get ready for the NFL. He says he will do whatever it takes to make a team, but he also thinks that he can bring a lot to the table for any team at the next level. “I think that I have the right skill set, the right tools, and the right mindset to really make a huge impact on an NFL football field and ultimately the whole team and the whole culture,” said Saltes.

Meanwhile, Tyson Dyer didn’t have as good of a day in front of the scouts on Thursday. “I didn’t perform the way that I wanted to perform, but I think I still showed a couple of good punts and showed off the leg strength,” said Dyer. He did have a couple of good punts, with one going 65 yards with good hangtime, but no matter what he is remaining ready, as he did have a good showing over his UNM career and did participate in this year’s Hula Bowl All-Star Game. “I’ll continue to punt and I will continue to work on my technique. Ideally, a private workout or something comes up and I will be ready to go,” said Dyer.