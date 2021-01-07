Teton Saltes reacts to winning 2020 Wuerffel trophy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley High School graduate and University of New Mexico senior offensive lineman, Teton Saltes won the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy. The news was announced during the College Football Awards Ceremony on Thursday.

Teton is now the first Lobo football player to win a college football major award. The Wuerffel Trophy Award honors college football’s most impactful leaders in community service, and Teton’s work with the youth across the country made him a perfect candidate for this award.

“It was awesome man to find out that they chose me to join the Wuerffel family. So, I am excited to see how we can hopefully partner with a bunch of the past winners and there are just so many avenues that have opened up. So, I am excited,” said Teton Saltes.

A lot of people were excited to find out that Teton won this award, but no one was more excited than his family. “Shoot, they are more happy than I am about it, as they should be. You know, obviously, it goes back to how I was raised and how I was brought up and if they didn’t instill those values and show me that path and give me the tools, I wouldn’t be where I am at today,” said Saltes.

UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales was also one of those people excited to find out Teton won. “His parents, and his grandparents, and his entire family have done such an unbelievable job of raising the young man, and he is becoming an unbelievable person. I swear he’s going to be either the governor or the president and I am just really excited that he was on our football team,” said Danny Gonzales.

