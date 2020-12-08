Teton Saltes named a semifinalist for 2020 Wuerffel Trophy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico senior offensive lineman Teton Saltes was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy on Monday. This marks the second time that Teton has been named a semifinalist for this prestigious award, which is given to an FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The winner of this award will be announced the week of Dec. 26.
Lobo Football won their first game of the 2020 season on Saturday against Wyoming and senior linebacker Brandon Shook was a huge part of that 17-16 victory. The win ended a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season. It also gave first-year head coach Danny Gonzales his first win with the team.