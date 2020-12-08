Teton Saltes named a semifinalist for 2020 Wuerffel Trophy

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico United Soccer announced on Monday that they will be adding Daniel Bruce, to their class of returning players in 2021. Bruce was excited to be back with the team for a third consecutive year and says that there is no place that he would rather play.

"Number one, above all else this is the best team, with the best fan base, in the best state of the USL. I don't think there is a reason to leave this team, and second of all, we didn't achieve what we wanted to achieve in the first two years. Which is obviously winning that silverware and bringing it back to New Mexico. It's something that we are committed to and it's something that I want to be apart of from day one continuing into the future," said Bruce.