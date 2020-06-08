Teton Saltes is a well rounded Lobo football player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a good chance that University of New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes will be playing on Sundays in the NFL after his college days are done. If not, he will be doing what he always does, advocating for change.

Saltes’ work for the Save The Children Network is only part of what he has done to advocate for others. He also answered the call in South Dakota, trying to help his tribe work against the coronavirus. Saltes graduated in the spring with a political science degree and is one of a group of 5 to 8 students accepted into a Master’s program in the UNM Law Department. The goal is to finish the program and then enter the UNM Law School.

Saltes wants to get into the fight for social justice and equality when he is done. “I’m going to specialize in constitutional law,” said Saltes. “There’s so many fundamental issues that affect not only Native American people or black people. I mean, just minority people in general, oppressed people, people who never really had a voice for them to fight, didn’t have a strong voice. I’m hoping I can really join that fight.”

Saltes will also be busy playing out his final season of college football in the fall. With a new coach in former Lobo Danny Gonzales, Saltes believes the team is finally getting the discipline it lacked. “That’s one of the things that we definitely needed as a program. “One of the things we struggled with a lot, you know, is being really disciplined whether it’s on the field or off the field. You know, the things that coach Gonzales, the things that he’s implemented so far, I mean, it’s like night and day.” The Lobos are scheduled to open the season at home on August 29 against Idaho State.

