Terry Wilson likes a nice slow jam before game time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he gets ready to take his first snap as the starting quarterback for the University of New Mexico, Terry Wilson feels prepared. The University of Kentucky graduate transfer comes in with a lot of experience after a successful career in a wildcats uniform.

So, what will he feel as game day approaches? “I’d say the day before the game, not really jitters but I feel like, you know, I just rely on my preparation, what I know about these guys,” said Wilson. “I just trust my instincts and go out there and play ball. Of course, there’s going to be some jitters, but after that first play those are gone so, just go out there and play.”

Before a game, Wilson likes to spin a good slow jam or two. It gets him where he wants to be mentally. “I just like to be calm,” said Wilson. “I like to listen to some slow jams and get my mind clear and not really think about too much.”

Wilson will get his first action when the Lobos host Houston Baptist, out of the Southland Conference, Thursday. “Houston Baptist, they’re a pretty solid team,” said Wilson. “We can’t go into this game thinking that we won already. You know, just from doing a lot of film work we know what’s their weaknesses and their strengths are so, just got to attack that.”