ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When competitors go to Paradise Hills golf course they are all hoping to take a good swing. That will be the same goal Friday as boxers take center stage at the course.

Teresa Tapia, the widow of late world champion boxer Johnny Tapia, is hosting a memorial boxing event at Paradise Hills to honor him on the 10th year of his passing. New Mexico boxer Josh Torres will headline the card.

“It’s definitely an honor,” said Torres. “Anybody that knows me probably knows that we were boys. From the moment we meet each other, we just clicked and I know that if he was alive right now, he would be proud of where I am today. So, just to be a part of continuing his legacy is an honor to me.”

Torres will face Reggie Harris in a scheduled 8 rounds at 147 pounds. It will be Torres’ first fight in nearly a year. An injury kept him out. Torres suffered a left ankle fracture after stepping into a pothole during a morning run. With a 23-7-3 record, Torres has seen his share of fights, but this will be the first time that he has battled at a golf course.

“In all honesty, after this whole wait that I’ve been waiting after my injury, I’m just excited to get in the ring period,” said Torres. “I don’t care if it was inside, outside, on Pluto. I’m just ready to get in that ring and get some action going for sure.”

Five amateur fights, starting at 4 pm, will kick off the action. There will also be a bare-knuckle heavyweight bout on the card. The main card starts at 7 pm.