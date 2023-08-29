ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expectations are not high for the Lobo football team this week as they take on No. 23 ranked Texas A&M. Oddsmakers have UNM as a 38.5 point underdog, however, UNM officials said they already won before taking the field.

As part of UNM’s three-game contract with Texas A&M (2021, 2024, 2027), TAMU will pay UNM for every contest. The money not only aids the football program but also the entire athletic department.

“The great thing about this first game of the season is we’re going to collect a check for $1.6 million to go help our athletic department,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “We’re going to have fun playing this football game. I said it two years ago, I can’t wait to go back to college station, and I’m as excited to go back as I was when we left.”

UNM and Texas A&M have a 5:05 p.m. MT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.