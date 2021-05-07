Technology tracks player stats at state high school basketball championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new way to follow your favorite teams and players at this year’s state championships thanks to some new technology. The New Mexico Activities Association, for the first time, is using ShotTracker, a sensor-based technology that gives coaches and fans real-time data and analytics on games.

“We’re actually the first high school state association to use this technology. So, it’s something that’s new and exciting especially for folks at the high school level,” said Dusty Young, Associate Director of the NMAA.

In order for the technology to work, players wear a small sensor on the right shoulder of their jersey. There are also sensors placed around the facility. Basketballs will also be charging like a cell phone, before the game. That’s because the basketball also has a small chip in it.

“That helps with keeping track of shots, and points made, and where the shot on the court was taken and provides really in-depth analysis of the entire game,” said Young. Through an app, the sensors give coaches and fans real-time data and analytics on a game like shot-types, optimal line-ups, and detailed box scores.

The NMAA said it started looking into using ShotTracker in December when it wasn’t sure if fans would be allowed in the stands. However, even with spectators, the NMAA said the technology is a slam dunk.

“It just adds a new element to what we think is, you know, one of the top events here in the state each year. And provides something new for fans to be excited about,” said Young. “Although we do have spectators here in the facility, we do have occupancy limits. So, if we were to sell out for a certain game, at least a spectator has the opportunity to try out this new technology.”

Fans can follow the real-time technology by downloading the NMAA 24/7 app. The NMAA couldn’t give numbers on how many spectators are using ShotTracker but said it has been well-received. NMAA couldn’t give a cost on the new technology but said using it was made possible through its partnership with New Mexico Gas Company. While ShotTracker is being used for this year’s state championships, New Mexicans could see it again in the future.

“It’s been very well-received. So, because of that, I think we’ll definitely entertain using that at future state basketball championships,” Young said. “We’ll see if we can take it further and not just do finals but possibly some of the other rounds of the state tournament. But again we’re still almost a year away from the next state tournament so we’ll continue those discussions with ShotTracker to see if we can bring them back.”