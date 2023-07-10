NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A team of New Mexico athletes is ready to compete in this year’s Indigenous Games. Team New Mexico will compete in a variety of sports at the event which has 16 total.

Over 5,000 athletes, coaches, and staff from 756 Indigenous Nations will be in competition.

The New Mexico group is 87 members strong and has a softball coach who won gold at the games before. New Mexico also has a wrestling coach who was successful at the games in the past. Both know the importance of the event.

“It’s a good opportunity to get in touch with your culture,” said softball Coach Cary Moone. “Some of the girls on the team, they play with nonnatives in high school growing up. So, this is a good opportunity to come together, more or less, play for your community.”

Wrestling Manager and Assistant Coach Vance Aspass is glad that the athletes will get a chance to travel. The games will be in three tribal nations located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

“Getting out of the State of New Mexico, seeing different competition, it’s huge just to have them go out there and see the world,” said Apass. “Having sports be a big part of it is a big thing for the youth these days. A lot of the Native American kids can’t get out of the reservation, out of the state, except with their high schools.”

The Indigenous Games will run from July 15-23. Team New Mexico is still taking donations for travel expenses. Those wishing to donate can do so through the Notah Begay III Foundation and the Pueblo of Jemez.