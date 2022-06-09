NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is well represented in this year’s Special Olympics USA games, with 18 local athletes competing for the Land of Enchantment.

Through the first four days of competition Team New Mexico is off to a hot start, winning 12 total medals so far — three gold, four silver and five bronze.

“I feel very appreciated and honored to go to the games for New Mexico,” said Rebecca Amador. “My favorite part is having fun with the coaches and my team athletes and trying to win the gold.”

Team New Mexico is competing in five of the 19 Olympic-type sports at the 2022 games including Track and Field, Bocce, Bowling, Golf and Swimming. In total, more than 5,500 athletes are participating, but the New Mexican athletes have been holding their own against some tough competition and thankful to be receiving so much support.

“Being apart of the team from New Mexico, that was an honor and kind of a surprise for me,” Erin Stalf said.

“I’m having fun, my family is supporting me and my girlfriend is supporting me, and I am happy that I won my race,” said Alex Correa

The 2022 games are being held at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The games will conclude on Sunday.