TCU transfer Taryn Todd commits to UNM men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Lobo men’s basketball Head Coach Richard Pitino picked up his 6th commit on Sunday, as TCU transfer Taryn Todd announced his commitment to the University of New Mexico over social media.

A 6-foot 5-inch guard, Todd transfers from TCU after playing in his red-shirt season this past year. Todd averaged 4.5 points last season but had two double-digit games including a season-high of 11 points against Iowa State. A native of Toronto, Todd played for Team Canada in the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup.