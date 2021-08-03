Taylor Motter named Triple-A West Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes slugger, Taylor Motter, is the Triple-A West player of the week for July 26 to Aug. 1. Motter batted .450 for the week with four home runs 14 RBI and five walks.

Motter has been one of the hottest hitters in all of Triple-A during the month of July. In 74 at-bats, he is number one in total bases with 79. His 15 home runs in the month is also a league-best along with his 35 RBI. “I had a guy growing up that really took me under his wing,” said Motter. “He was a pro guy. He was with me through high school. This past year was really big. This offseason I just worked my butt off with a couple of guys around the area where I’m at in Tampa. Everything just finally kind of clicked a little bit and it’s just gone from there.”