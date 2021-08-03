Taylor Motter named Triple-A West Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes slugger, Taylor Motter, is the Triple-A West player of the week for July 26 to Aug. 1. Motter batted .450 for the week with four home runs 14 RBI and five walks.
Story continues below:
- Money: Stimulus checks: Could payments turn into monthly guaranteed income?
- Community: KRQE En Español: Lunes 2 de Agosto 2021
- Court: Jury reaches guilty verdict in Izaiah Garcia trial
- Business: Former Lobo Obij Aget opens ‘Yummy’s Mini Donuts & Ice Cream’ in downtown Albuquerque
- Vaccine: UNM to require COVID-19 vaccine by end of September
Motter has been one of the hottest hitters in all of Triple-A during the month of July. In 74 at-bats, he is number one in total bases with 79. His 15 home runs in the month is also a league-best along with his 35 RBI. “I had a guy growing up that really took me under his wing,” said Motter. “He was a pro guy. He was with me through high school. This past year was really big. This offseason I just worked my butt off with a couple of guys around the area where I’m at in Tampa. Everything just finally kind of clicked a little bit and it’s just gone from there.”