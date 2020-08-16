T.J. Holyfield has started his pro basketball journey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – T.J. Holyfield loves to travel. That will serve him well as the former Manzano High and Texas Tech Red Raider starts the professional journey in his basketball career.

Holyfield recently signed on to play in Finland for Karhu Kauhajoki. “I know my team has won the last two out of three championships over here,” said Holyfield. “They had a chance to win their third in a row, until the coronavirus.” Coming out of Texas Tech last season, the plan for Holyfield was to try and get an NBA opportunity.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down. “Plymouth invitational, I was going to use that, use the summer league, to get a little bit more exposure and try to sneak my way into the league, but when everything got shutdown, I decided to do a year overseas and test my luck from there,” said Holyfield.

Last season at Texas Tech, the six-foot-eight power forward averaged 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in his senior season. Prior to playing at Tech, Holyfield played at Stephen F. Austin. Holyfield hopes that his future will include playing in the NBA. “That’s what I always dreamed for since I started playing basketball,” said Holyfield. “I always thought I was good enough to play. I just got to keep my body healthy and stick to the process.”