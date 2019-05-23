'Super Mom' hopes big bodybuilding prize is in her future Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tracy Williams has a nickname that suits her lifestyle. "I get called super mom all of the time," said Williams.

The 34-year-old Williams is a single mom with two kids and a full-time job. She still has found enough time to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a bodybuilder.

"Everything is like a schedule because I don't want to take away too much time from my kids, so I try to do a lot of my stuff when they're busy, like if they're at school or doing other things," said Williams.

The former dancer for the Phoenix Suns has transformed her body in a two and a half year period enough to place as high as 10th in the competition.

"I've always been in the gym, but just like not how I am now. I've always lifted weights, I've always been interested in how to shape your body the way you want to shape it, grow muscle, build muscle, shape it and all that stuff," said Williams.

Her effort has also brought with it another stream of income to help support the family.

"I also own my own business and I have my own fitness app," said Williams. "So, I have clients that I work with as well. My app is actually doing really well. I have about 45 clients that I see, that are online. Everything is done through my app. I send them a full workout plan, a meal plan."

Her ultimate goal is to reach the pinnacle of bodybuilding.

"Overall goal is to get to Olympia, which is like the Olympics for bodybuilding, and become Ms. Olympia one day. Hopefully, earn that title and keep that title for a few years and then retire," said Williams.

Williams is competing in a show in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend.