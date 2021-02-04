Student-athletes around New Mexico sign their National Letter of Intent

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day, and in New Mexico, there were a lot of high school student-athletes that signed that dotted line to move on to play in college. A full look at signees from across the state can be seen at nmact.org.

ENMU football once again had a solid class of signees in 2021. Overall that had 53 athletes sign and of that they had 11 local players sign on to play for the Greyhounds.

“Well, we are fired up about it. you know, we always have a lot of New Mexico Kids on our roster, and we kind of wear that hat and go into battle in a Texas conference. So, to be able to reload some of our rosters with some of those local kids means a lot to us,” said ENMU Head Football Coach Kelly Lee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES