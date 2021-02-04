Student-athletes around New Mexico sign their National Letter of Intent

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day, and in New Mexico, there were a lot of high school student-athletes that signed that dotted line to move on to play in college. A full look at signees from across the state can be seen at nmact.org.

ENMU football once again had a solid class of signees in 2021. Overall that had 53 athletes sign and of that they had 11 local players sign on to play for the Greyhounds.

“Well, we are fired up about it. you know, we always have a lot of New Mexico Kids on our roster, and we kind of wear that hat and go into battle in a Texas conference. So, to be able to reload some of our rosters with some of those local kids means a lot to us,” said ENMU Head Football Coach Kelly Lee.