Strong 2nd half propels Lobo men’s basketball to 83-70 victory over SDSU

Other than a lull in the first half of the Lobo men’s basketball game against San Diego State on Tuesday night, they played a strong game on both ends of the court. UNM trailed 37-36 at the half but went on to outscore the Aztecs 47-33 in the second half to win 83-70.

With this win, UNM snaps a three-game losing streak and improves their overall record to 10-12 overall and 4-6 in conference play. UNM saw a spark at the point guard position, as Anthony Mathis finished with 17 points, but it would be the younger guys that would have a breakout game.

Fresh off of being out for a week and a half, Drue Drinnon had a solid game as he finished with eight points, going a perfect 3-3 from the field. Drinnon looked more comfortable, but so did Keith McGee. McGee racked up over 24 minutes and put up a team-high of 19 points.

It was a breakout game for the sophomore PG and he said after this game that it was personal, that he along with his team wanted to get this win after losing to SDSU earlier in the conference season.

UNM will now move on to play at Nevada on Saturday at 4 p.m., that game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.