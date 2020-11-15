Strict COVID-19 restrictions are causing high school athletes to leave the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has had a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, and that has forced the governor to implement strict restrictions within the state. Athletes from New Mexico have voiced their concerns of not playing their perspective sports this fall and now, some high school athletes are deciding to leave the state to compete.

“There is probably five or six from La Cueva and a few from other schools that have left to go play and get their work in elsewhere. I mean, their reasons make sense. It’s just so much uncertainty here that it’s like, we need to go somewhere that is for sure,” said Sandia baseball player Jacob Kmatz.

Kmatz didn’t say if he was going to leave the state to play baseball, but he is concerned about athletes that are seniors, and how not playing could affect their future. “At Sandia, we got like seven or eight seniors and we only got three that are signing and the other five can definitely play college ball. So, their chance is going to be [in] high school. So, it’s going to be huge for them if the Governor allows us or not,” said Kmatz.

There are mixed reviews on leaving the state though, as two seniors at Sandia are saying that they are staying in-state to hopefully play their final season in high school. “Yeah, it’s definitely crossed my mind but since it is my senior year, I am just wishing for the best. Hopefully, I get my senior year at Sandia and we make a state title run,” said Sandia baseball player Matthew Romero.

“There are still a lot of great opportunities here in New Mexico, that you don’t need to leave. I mean, we have this great facility here (Albuquerque Baseball Academy), so I think it’s a good place to just keep on track and stay where you need to be to get to the next level,” said Sandia baseball player Aiden May.