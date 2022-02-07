ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Stonum won a CIF Championship with the Duke City Gladiators in 2019. The talented receiver didn’t play again after that, giving his broken body a rest.

Stonum has returned to the Duke City Gladiators as a player, after two years, deciding to come back because the former Michigan Wolverines and Kansas City Chiefs receiver wants his football career to finish on his own terms. “I’ve been hurt the last couple of seasons and my daughter hates to see me hurt,” said Stonum. “My mom, my dad, they hate to see me injured. So, I promised them, one last go. I’ll give it my best shot, my all and I’ll hang it up the right way without being injured. I’m excited. I’m excited to get back out there.”

An achilles injury ended Stonum’s NFL career in 2015. He found a home with the Gladiators in 2019. Now that he’s back, Stonum wants to make a difference as he has his first run in the Indoor Football League.

He believes his work on the field in the past requires him to make a splash. “Coming from Michigan and the Kansas City Chiefs, it comes with some representation,” said Stonum. “Guys look at you like this guy must be a baller. So, You want to uphold that pride and that confidence to go out there and show people that Yeah, I am the guy that came from Michigan and Kansas City and I am the guy who makes the plays. So, you just want to uphold that pride and uphold that legacy because when I’m all said and done I want to be able to pass this legacy to my younger ones and I want them to see that their dad finished on top.”

The Duke City Gladiators season starts in March.