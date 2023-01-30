ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia high’s Steven West is the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. West won the Class 5A state champion this year and last.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Teens face murder charges in Albuquerque party killing
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque man, dog helps community tackle winter weather
- Community: Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
- New Mexico: New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
He helped lead the Matadors to a seventh-place finish in state competition this year. After that, West won a national title at the Garmin Runninglane Championships gold race in Alabama.
West was able to accomplish much while maintaining a 4.45-grade point average in the classroom. As far as college goes, West remains undecided.